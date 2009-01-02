Metrolo has flexible layouts which can be easily managed using the drag-and-drop interface in the backend. Arrange different modules in the order you’d like them to appear. Whats more, there can be unlimited number of layouts with every page having its custom layout. Jump to section:

Custom Home page Layout

Homepage is the most important page in any website. It’s your way of creating your first impression. Metrolo makes managing your homepage a snap!

Top

Default Section Layout

This acts as the ‘default’ layout for the rest of the blog. Unless specifically mentioned for a page, this is the ‘default’ layout.

Top

Unlimited Page Layout

Each page can have a custom layout which will Override the default layout mentioned above.

Top

Widgetized Footer (multi-column)

Footer is a highly flexible 3 column widgetized area. What this basically means is that you can mould it pretty much any way you want. Here are a few layout examples with sample widgets.