Inbuilt Shortcode Generator

Shortcodes make it really easy to style your content. Metrolo has an inbuilt help tool – Shortcodes Generator – so you dont have to go around hunting for the syntax every time you want to use a shortcode. Simply fill in a couple of fields, and hit the ‘Generate’ button.

Every Shortcode has a ‘Preview’ window in the Generator – to showcase different ways a shortcode can be displayed in the front-end.

Extensive Options

Metrolo backend has more than 242 options (197+45) neatly laid down in organized sections for easy tweaking.





Helpful Backend

Metrolo has helpful hints spread all over. Some of these are inline content, while others are bubble texts (blue and red). It has screenshots almost everywhere.

Clutterfree Backend

With so many options, backends can often get confusing. That is why Metrolo uses jQuery to intuitively hide inactive and unnecessary options.

Take ‘Content Background’ for example. Sections are shown based on what you choose.

Another example is the Layout options. Sections are hidden/shown depending on which modules are active.

its a no-fuss backend.

