Metrolo comes bundled with a number of Shortcodes. These Shortcodes make editing content a snap. Also, there is a nice little inbuilt ‘Shortcode Generator’ so you don’t have to go around hunting for Shortcode syntax.

Nivo Slider

Nivo slider is one of the most popular sliders, and you can use it within your posts to display a slideshow of images. This shortcode is flexible to accommodate various settings such as height, width, navigation display, arrows (next/prev) display, transition effects and pause time.

Shortcode [nivoslide width="540" height="300" navigation="true" arrows="true" effect="random" pauseTime="3.5"]Image-URL-1 Image-URL-2 Image-URL-3 Image-URL-4[/nivoslide]

Lightbox

Metrolo uses the nifty prettyPhoto to display Images, Videos and External sites in a lightbox.

Or, you can have Lightbox link as simple text.

Opens an image in the lightbox

You can also have a Youtube Video open in the lightbox

Or how about a Vimeo Video

And even a Dailymotion video

Open any external/internal site in the lightbox

Shortcode [lightbox type="image" title="Lightbox Image Title" href="Image URL"]Some text[/lightbox] Youtube: [lightbox type="youtube" title="Lightbox Video Title" youtube_id="Video ID"]Some text[/lightbox] Vimeo: [lightbox type="vimeo" title="Lightbox Video Title" vimeo_id="Video ID"]Some text[/lightbox] Dailymotion: [lightbox type="dailymotion" title="Lightbox Video Title" dailymotion_id="Video ID"]Some text[/lightbox] External/Internal Site: [lightbox type="external" href="Site URL"]Some text[/lightbox] Image:Youtube:Vimeo:Dailymotion:External/Internal Site:

Videos

Adding videos to your post just became easy. Whats more? You can also control the width/height of these videos.

Youtube Video

Vimeo Video

Dailymotion Video

HTML5 Video

Shortcode [youtube width="540" height="337" video_id="Video ID"] Vimeo: [vimeo width="540" height="304" video_id="Video ID"] Dailymotion: [dailymotion width="540" height="236" video_id="Video ID"] HTML5 Video: [html5video width="540" height="222" poster="png URL" mp4="mp4 URL" webm="webm URL" ogg="ogg URL"] Youtube:Vimeo:Dailymotion:HTML5 Video: