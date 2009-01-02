Metrolo comes bundled with a number of Shortcodes. These Shortcodes make editing content a snap. Also, there is a nice little inbuilt ‘Shortcode Generator’ so you don’t have to go around hunting for Shortcode syntax.
Nivo Slider
Nivo slider is one of the most popular sliders, and you can use it within your posts to display a slideshow of images. This shortcode is flexible to accommodate various settings such as height, width, navigation display, arrows (next/prev) display, transition effects and pause time.
[nivoslide width="540" height="300" navigation="true" arrows="true" effect="random" pauseTime="3.5"]Image-URL-1
Image-URL-2
Image-URL-3
Image-URL-4[/nivoslide]
Lightbox
Metrolo uses the nifty prettyPhoto to display Images, Videos and External sites in a lightbox.
Or, you can have Lightbox link as simple text.
- Opens an image in the lightbox
- You can also have a Youtube Video open in the lightbox
- Or how about a Vimeo Video
- And even a Dailymotion video
- Open any external/internal site in the lightbox
[lightbox type="image" title="Lightbox Image Title" href="Image URL"]Some text[/lightbox]Youtube:
[lightbox type="youtube" title="Lightbox Video Title" youtube_id="Video ID"]Some text[/lightbox]Vimeo:
[lightbox type="vimeo" title="Lightbox Video Title" vimeo_id="Video ID"]Some text[/lightbox]Dailymotion:
[lightbox type="dailymotion" title="Lightbox Video Title" dailymotion_id="Video ID"]Some text[/lightbox]External/Internal Site:
[lightbox type="external" href="Site URL"]Some text[/lightbox]
Videos
Adding videos to your post just became easy. Whats more? You can also control the width/height of these videos.
Youtube Video
Vimeo Video
Dailymotion Video
HTML5 Video
[youtube width="540" height="337" video_id="Video ID"]Vimeo:
[vimeo width="540" height="304" video_id="Video ID"]Dailymotion:
[dailymotion width="540" height="236" video_id="Video ID"]HTML5 Video:
[html5video width="540" height="222" poster="png URL" mp4="mp4 URL" webm="webm URL" ogg="ogg URL"]